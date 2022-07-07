Federal investigation launched after Ohio GOP senators sent feces through mail

Senate spokesperson John Fortney confirmed the letters were sent almost a week ago from a Cleveland post office.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A federal investigation is underway after all 25 Republican members of the Ohio Senate were mailed envelopes containing feces Thursday.

Senate spokesperson John Fortney confirmed the letters were sent almost a week ago from a Cleveland post office.

According to Fortney, the envelopes were intercepted by Statehouse, Cleveland and Akron post offices before reaching any of the senators.

The incident is being investigated as a federal crime by the U.S. Postal Inspector. Fortney said the Ohio State Highway Patrol has also been notified.

10TV has reached out to the U.S. Postal Inspector and the Ohio State Highway Patrol for comment on the investigation.