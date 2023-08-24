Ohio BCI investigating shooting involving police near Kroger in Blendon Township

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. at the grocery store located at 5991 Sunbury Rd.

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating a shooting involving an officer outside of a Kroger in Blendon Township on Thursday.

Ohio BCI spokesperson Steve Irwin did not provide any details, including if anyone was injured or what led up to the incident.

Police appear to be surrounding a black car with its driver-side door open near the walk-up area of the pharmacy.

