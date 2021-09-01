Investigator with Ohio Attorney General's Office charged with 3 felonies

Zechariah Hairston was placed on non-paid administrative leave on Aug. 30.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An investigator with the Ohio Attorney General's Office has been placed on leave after being charged with three felonies.

According to Franklin County court records, 28-year-old Zechariah Hairston is charged with possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence and knowingly transporting or having a loaded handgun in a motor vehicle while under the influence in connection to a traffic stop on Aug. 27.

Police reportedly found pills believed to be ecstasy and marijuana in the vehicle, according to court records.

According to the attorney general's office, Hairston was placed on non-paid administrative leave on Aug. 30.

In a letter sent to Hairston, the attorney general's office said they are also recommending that he be removed from his position as Charitable Activities Major Case Investigator for violating multiple policies and procedures.