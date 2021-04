Police were called to the 2800 block of Cleveland Avenue, near East Lakeview Avenue, around 3:45 p.m. Saturday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police officers conducting a well-being check at a home in North Linden found a man who had been shot and killed.

The man was found shot inside and later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said multiple shell casings were found in the home.

Police have not released the man's name.