Police: Officer struck by stolen vehicle in east Columbus, 14-year-old boy arrested

This was one of two incidents that happened in the span of five minutes where at least one officer was injured in a crash.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An officer with the Columbus Division of Police was injured after they were struck by a stolen vehicle on the city’s east side late Wednesday night. A 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection to the incident.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Coburg Road shortly after 11:30 p.m. after receiving a disturbance call involving two vehicles and a group of juveniles.

Arriving officers found a vehicle traveling on Seabrook Avenue without its headlights on. Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle drove away.

The vehicle went down a street that led to a dead end and stopped in the 1300 block of Picard Road.

Police said as officers were getting out of the cruiser, a 14-year-old boy got out of the vehicle and started running away. The juvenile was soon arrested behind a home.

Police said the driver attempted to drive away from the scene and struck one of the officers. The driver then left the vehicle in the area of Picard Road and Seabrook Avenue and ran away.

The officer who was struck was taken to Grant Medical Center and was treated for minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police.

This was one of two incidents that happened in the span of five minutes where at least one officer was injured in a crash.

Police said two officers were injured after their cruiser was struck by a Hyundai near John Glenn Columbus International Airport.