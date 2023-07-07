'A long road ahead': Officer shot during I-70 pursuit recovering at Grant Medical Center

The officer was taken into surgery at Grant Medical Center where he was stabilized and is expected to survive.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus Police officer remains hospitalized Friday after being shot in the leg during a shootout on Interstate-70 Thursday afternoon.

During a press conference Friday morning, Columbus Police Assistant Chief Gregory Bodker referred to the officers involved as heroes.

"The officers put themselves in between violent felons and innocent people that were merely on the freeway,” Bodker said.

Bodker said the injured officer is a patrolman in the west side of the city.



"This officer is struggling, he's got a long road ahead, we're confident that his toughness will pull through,” Bodker said.

Bodker said the injured officer’s partner immediately rushed him to Grant Medical Center after he was shot. The officer was in critical condition.



"His life was saved by his partners in patrol that got him here quickly,” Bodker said.

The officer was taken into surgery at Grant where he was stabilized and is expected to survive.



"The doctors and staff at Grant hospital, they perform miracles here and they did that yesterday,” Bodker said.



"He has survived because of the incredible care here, the support of other police officers, and the prayers of this community,” Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said.

Fraternal Order of Police Vice President Brian Steel said officers from other agencies jumped into action offering their support once they heard about what happened.

"When you hear ‘10-3 officer down,’ everybody stops and they converge on the area,” Steel said.

Steel said the injured officer is a former marine.

"Although a new officer, its my understanding when this happened, he knew exactly what to do,” Steel said.

Steel said they’re now doing what they can to take care of the officer’s wife and family during this time.

"Long road to recovery but he is alive and that's the important part,” Steel said.