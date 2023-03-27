17-year-old girl killed in northeast Columbus stabbing; woman charged with murder

Information on what led to the stabbing was not immediately available.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman is charged in the death of a 17-year-old girl who was reportedly stabbed in northeast Columbus Sunday night.

Just before 11:50 p.m., officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the 5600 block of Emporium Square, located east of Cleveland Avenue, for a reported stabbing and found 17-year-old Halia Culbertson suffering from a stab wound.

Culbertson was taken to the hospital in critical condition. She later died from her injuries at 12:24 a.m. Monday.

Police arrested 18-year-old Bryanna Barozzni and charged her with murder.

