17-year-old girl killed in northeast Columbus stabbing; woman charged with murder

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman is charged in the death of a 17-year-old girl who was reportedly stabbed in northeast Columbus Sunday night.
Just before 11:50 p.m., officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the 5600 block of Emporium Square, located east of Cleveland Avenue, for a reported stabbing and found 17-year-old Halia Culbertson suffering from a stab wound.
Culbertson was taken to the hospital in critical condition. She later died from her injuries at 12:24 a.m. Monday.
Police arrested 18-year-old Bryanna Barozzni and charged her with murder.
Information on what led to the stabbing was not immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).