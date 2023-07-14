x
Crime

Police: 1 seriously hurt in northeast Columbus shooting

Three people have been taken into custody, according to the Columbus Division of Police.
Credit: yaroslav1986 - stock.adobe.com

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is seriously hurt after a shooting near Columbus' Little Turtle neighborhood Friday evening, according to police.

The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. in the 5200 block of Pine Lake Drive. The injured person was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital in critical condition.

Three people have been taken into custody, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

This is a developing story. Additional information will be added as we learn more.

