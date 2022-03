According to police, the shooting happened just after 12 p.m. in the area of McCutcheon Road and Merwyn Hill Drive just west of Stelzer Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a reported shooting on the northeast side of Columbus Friday afternoon.

Police confirmed to 10TV that the victim was pronounced dead at 12:15 p.m.

Police did not provide information on a possible suspect.