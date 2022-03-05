Police: Man critically injured in northeast Columbus shooting

The shooting happened in the 1900 block of Joyce Avenue before 3:30 p.m. Officers were notified through a ShotSpotter alert.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was critically injured after a reported shooting on the city's northeast side Saturday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The shooting happened in the 1900 block of Joyce Avenue before 3:30 p.m. Officers were notified through a ShotSpotter alert.

Arriving officers found the man who was shot. He was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Dispatchers told 10TV multiple people were detained in connection to the reported shooting. Police did not indicate whether they were suspects or witnesses.

Information on what led to the shooting was not immediately available.

Joyce Avenue between Blake Avenue and East 25th Avenue is closed.