Arrest warrant filed for man accused of shooting woman inside northeast Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is accused of shooting a woman while she was inside her home with her two young children in northeast Columbus Thursday afternoon.
Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to a home in the 2700 block of Brentnell Avenue on a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a woman in her bedroom suffering from gunshot wounds to her head and right hip. Police say her two children, ages 2 and 4, were inside the home at the time of the shooting.
The woman was transported to a local hospital in serious condition. Her condition later improved.
Police filed an arrest warrant for 39-year-old Brandon Brown, who is charged with three counts of felonious assault and one count of discharge into a habitation.
The woman told police Brown knew the children were with her when he allegedly fired gunshots, according to court records.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Felonious Assault at 614-645-2971 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).