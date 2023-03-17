Arrest warrant filed for man accused of shooting woman inside northeast Columbus home

Police filed an arrest warrant for 39-year-old Brandon Brown, who is charged with three counts of felonious assault and one count of discharge into a habitation.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is accused of shooting a woman while she was inside her home with her two young children in northeast Columbus Thursday afternoon.

Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to a home in the 2700 block of Brentnell Avenue on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a woman in her bedroom suffering from gunshot wounds to her head and right hip. Police say her two children, ages 2 and 4, were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

The woman was transported to a local hospital in serious condition. Her condition later improved.

The woman told police Brown knew the children were with her when he allegedly fired gunshots, according to court records.