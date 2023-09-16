Police: 1 recovering after northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured after a shooting in northeast Columbus Saturday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police.



Police said a call came in on a report of a shooting around 6:10 p.m. on Morse Road and Cleveland Avenue.



One person was taken to Wexner Medical Center in critical condition. Around 7:30 p.m., police said the individual's condition has improved to what they describe as "stable."



There is currently no suspect information. The events leading up to the shooting are unclear at this time.



