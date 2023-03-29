City shuts down North Linden property after reports of drug, sex trafficking

Court documents say that the occupant of the property is connected to a large-scale drug and prostitution operation in the neighborhood.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced that the city shut down a drug house in the North Linden neighborhood that has been the source of dozens of police calls over the past two years.

The property in the 2900 block of Azelda Street was boarded up by police on Wednesday. Klein said the house has been the site of more than 20 calls for police service and has connections to drug and sex trafficking.

In August 2022, officers with the Columbus Division of Police were flagged down by a woman claiming she was robbed at the property, according to Klein’s office. Later that month, police received a report of drug activity there.

“The City is committed to rooting out problem properties that threaten public safety, push dangerous narcotics into our streets and provide a haven for sex trafficking and violence,” said Klein. “Linden residents deserve better, they deserve a neighborhood where they can feel safe and secure raising their families, and we’re a step closer to that reality after shutting this property down.”

During a five-day period in September and October 2022, police witnessed hundreds of people enter and exit the front door of the house with most staying for just minutes.

Columbus police’s Human Trafficking Taskforce obtained and executed a search warrant for the property in October 2022 where they recovered fentanyl, crack cocaine, pills, other drugs and a firearm.

Another search warrant was executed last month following continued complaints. Police found numerous narcotics for sale, drug paraphernalia, multiple firearms and ammunition.

Between March 2021 and March 2023, police responded to 23 calls for service at the location including calls for shots fired, narcotics complaints, accidental overdoses, ShotSpotter alerts, a suspicious vehicle and a person with a gun.