4 suspects in custody after stolen vehicle crashes during pursuit in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Authorities say four suspects are in custody after a stolen car crashed in north Columbus Monday night following a police pursuit.

Tracy Whited with the Delaware County Sheriff's Office says the pursuit started at the Tanger Outlets around 8 p.m.

A Delaware County sheriff's deputy ran a license plate on a suspicious vehicle. A check of the license plate showed that the vehicle was stolen, according to Whited.

When the deputy went to approach the vehicle, it rammed into the deputy's cruiser and took off. The deputy was not hurt.

The vehicle traveled south into Franklin County, where it crashed into multiple vehicles at a gas station in the area of Sancus Boulevard and Lazelle Road.

A witness at the scene told 10TV the vehicle tried to avoid stop sticks that authorities placed in the road.

Police say speeds reached up to 120 mph during the pursuit.

Stolen merchandise was found inside the vehicle, according to police.

There were five people inside the stolen vehicle at the time of the incident.

Four of the suspects ran from the scene of the crash. Police were able to locate three of those suspects.

Police are still looking for a fifth suspect. Police have not provided a description of that suspect.

Columbus police believe that all of the suspects involved in the incident were juveniles.

One person was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.