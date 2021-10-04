Newark woman indicted in death of 3-month-old baby

Court documents say Serenity Gaa was indicted on involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment charges last week.

NEWARK, Ohio — A 22-year-old Newark woman has been indicted in the death of a baby who died earlier this year.

Court documents say Newark police were responding to a home in the 1100 block of Hollander Street for a report of a 3-month-old baby who was not breathing on July 2.

The baby was taken to Licking Memorial Hospital and then to Nationwide Children's Hospital where he was diagnosed with hemorrhages in his brain from a traumatic injury that was caused by "an acceleration/deceleration of the head," according to court documents.

The baby, who was in critical condition, did not improve and was pronounced dead on July 4.

During an interview, court documents say Serenity Gaa admitted bouncing the baby aggressively because he would not stop crying.