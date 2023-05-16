Newark police arrest suspect who commented 'gotta be quicker than that' on his own wanted poster

Newark police posted on Wednesday saying Tanner Rhinehart jumped into a river to avoid arrest but was captured without any further issues.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man who commented on his own wanted poster was arrested by the Newark Division of Police on Wednesday.

Last week, police posted on Facebook saying 20-year-old Tanner Rhinehart was wanted on multiple warrants for a probation violation and a traffic offense.

Rhinehart commented on the post saying "Y’all almost had [me] the other day you gotta be quicker than that." He commented again asking what he would get if he turned himself in.