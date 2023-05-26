Licking County man sentenced to life in prison for raping girl

Jack Scott Jr. was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

NEWARK, Ohio — A Newark man was found guilty on more than a dozen sex charges involving a young girl on Friday.

According to a release from the Licking County Prosecutor Jenny Wells, 32-year-old Jack Scott Jr., of Newark, was found guilty on multiple counts of forcible rape of a minor less than 10 years of age, gross sexual imposition of a person less than 13 years of age and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Wells said an investigation began on Nov. 7, 2022, when someone reported the girl had been abused. The victim told investigators Scott had been sexually abusing her since she was 6 years old and threatened to kill her.

Four witnesses, including the victim, testified against Scott during a two-day trial. He was convicted on all charges.