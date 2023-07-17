Suspects smash car windshield, jump on roof in newly released video from Columbus street takeover

In the video provided by police, several individuals can be seen kicking and jumping on a blue Honda while the driver was still in the vehicle.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is asking for help identifying suspects after new video and photos were released from an illegal street takeover event in April that ended with shots being fired at officers.

The street takeover occurred on Indianola Avenue and involved approximately 100 vehicles participating in a street race.

At the scene, officers observed not only drag racers but also several individuals congregated in the middle of Indianola Avenue watching the event. Police said some of the individuals participating in the takeover were stopping vehicles passing through the area and vandalizing them.

In the video provided by police, several individuals can be seen kicking and jumping on a blue Honda while the driver was still in the vehicle.

Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying the individuals seen in the photos and video.

In May, Columbus police rolled out "Operation Burnout", an initiative that targets the reckless operation of vehicles and takeover events in the city, along with related criminal activity.

"Operation Burnout" joined two other previously established initiatives, “Operation Moonlight” and “Safe Streets,” aimed at bolstering policing.

If you have any information regarding this event or the suspects shown, contact Detective Graham at 614-645-2559.

