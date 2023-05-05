'The mother of the block': Neighbors describe grandmother shot, killed on daughter's front steps

Linda Johnson, 69, was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting while walking up the front steps of her daughter's home.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Spilled groceries and tipped over pots are left behind where Linda Johnson was shot and killed just before 8 p.m. Thursday night in the 1900 block of Aberdeen Avenue.

“She's like the mother of this block, of this community, of this neighborhood. To see this happen to her, is devastating,” said Bryan Winbrush, who lives across the street from Johnson's daughter.

Winbrush said Johnson was in the neighborhood everyday and watched out for the kids.

“Everyone is affected by this because she touched everyone's life on this block. She would take food and deliver it,” Johnson said.

Winbrush has several cameras on his house and what the video shows will put a pit in anyone's stomach. Out of respect for the family, 10TV is not showing the video. It shows rapid-fired shots consistent with a weapon equipped with a Glock switch.

A white Honda Accord drives by as Johnson is carrying in groceries. She stops half-way up the stairs because of a sore ankle. That's when someone in the car shot and killed Johnson.

“To just drive down the street and shoot. We have kids that play out here. Every child on this block plays in my yard,” Winbrush said.

Winbrush said he isn't the only one who has video of the shooting. He says almost every neighbor on this street has some sort of surveillance video system.