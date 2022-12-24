Nalah Jackson's initial hearing in Indiana ends early after yelling expletives at judge

Jackson made her first court appearance Saturday for one count of battery bodily waste, a level six felony in Indiana.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After the arrest of 24-year-old Nalah Jackson, who is charged with two counts of kidnapping, she gained another charge for allegedly spitting on a sheriff's deputy in Indiana while being booked.

An AMBER Alert was issued Dec. 20 for two twin 5-month-olds, Kason and Kyair, who were sitting in a running 2010 Honda Accord while their mother was picking up a DoorDash order at Donatos Pizza in the Short North. While she went inside, court records say a woman, later identified as Jackson, left the restaurant out a side door, got into the running car and drove away with the infants still inside. Jackson was later arrested in Indiana after several people spotted her, according to police. Both infants were found safe.

Jackson made her first court appearance Saturday for one count of battery bodily waste, a level six felony in Indiana. The Marion County Magistrate ended the hearing early after Jackson continuously used expletives, despite being asked not to.

Jackson was escorted to a video monitor during the hearing, handcuffed with a deputy on each arm. When the magistrate asked if her name was Nalah Jackson, Jackson responded, "Are you talking to me as a person or a slave?"

The magistrate answered, "I'm speaking to you as a person." She then asked her name again.

Jackson gave the name, "Josphis Hunt." When asked if she understood her rights, Jackson responded by saying, "no... yes... no... I'm pleading guilty. Just go ahead and sentence me."

During the remote hearing, the Marion County Magistrate set Jackson's bond at $500, and told Jackson that even if the bond is met, she would not be released due to a hold on the State of Ohio for two counts of kidnapping.