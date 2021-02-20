3 killed, 2 wounded in Louisiana gun store shooting

Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument inside the store.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Three people were killed and two more wounded in a shooting at a Metairie gun store and shooting range.

According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, deputies were called at around 2:50 p.m., to the 6700 block of Airline Drive on reports of a shooting at Jefferson Gun Outlet.

Police said when they arrived at the gun store, they found several people with gunshot wounds. Three people were pronounced dead at the scene, including the suspect.

Two more victims were brought to the hospital and are listed in stable condition, according to JPSO.

Detectives said it appears a suspect shot two people inside the shooting range and then was engaged and shot by others outside of the location.

This is a developing story. Stick with WWLTV.com and watch the Eyewitness News for more information.

