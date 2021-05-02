TPD: 2 juveniles dead, 1 in critical condition following south Toledo shooting

Police say they believe the shooting was a domestic dispute and one person is now in custody.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two children are dead and a third in critical condition following a shooting at a south Toledo apartment complex, police confirmed Friday.

The incident occurred on the 800 block of Byrneport Dr. Friday evening.

TPD officer Lt. Gerken said officers believe the situation was a domestic dispute and the person who they suspect is responsible is in custody.

At this time, police have not released the names or ages of the victims, nor has the suspect been identified.

A neighbor who lives in Byrneport Apartments said there have been shootings in the complex before, but she has never seen a police presence like the one there Friday night.

