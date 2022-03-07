Multi-county pursuit involving standoff, stolen cruiser and carjacking leads to man's arrest

Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Mansfield Post arrested 31-year-old Jeremy Reynolds after he led troopers on the pursuit.

MANSFIELD, Ohio — A man is in custody after a police chase in multiple counties involving stolen vehicles, including a patrol cruiser, led to a standoff in Richland County Sunday afternoon.

Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Mansfield Post arrested 31-year-old Jeremy Reynolds after he led troopers on the pursuit.

Troopers tried to catch up to a suspected stolen vehicle that pulled out of the westbound rest area on U.S. Route 30 near Interstate 71 in Richland County just before 1:10 p.m.

As they began to catch up to the vehicle on Reed Road, troopers tried to execute a traffic stop but the vehicle did not stop.

The pursuit continued eastbound on U.S. 30, exited onto State Route 309 and drove through multiple roads where the driver hit multiple vehicles.

The damage from those crashes caused the vehicle to break down in the yard of a home on Millsboro Rd. between Lexington-Springmill Rd. and Lexington-Ontario Rd.

After the vehicle stopped, Reynolds refused to get out of the vehicle, OSHP said.

Troopers, Richland County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Ontario Police Department officers were all at the scene.

After about 10 minutes of refusing to get out of the vehicle, a woman in the passenger seat screamed and a suspected gunshot was heard. For the next 30 minutes, Reynolds continued to refuse the orders from officers.

The vehicle was smoking heavily, caught fire and Reynolds eventually got out with the passenger and ran toward an OSHP cruiser when shots were fired by law enforcement.

Reynolds and the passenger then fled in the cruiser and went eastbound on Millsboro Rd. They eventually re-entered U.S. 30 eastbound.

Reynolds stopped the patrol car on U.S. 30 near Township Road 1255 and carjacked a minivan. The minivan’s driver and passenger were left at the scene, as well as the original passenger.

The pursuit ended on State Route 511, south of County Road 30A when troopers intentionally hit the minivan. Reynolds was then taken into custody.

Reynolds and the original passenger were taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Reynolds has since been detained at the Richland County Jail.

The driver of the minivan was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries.