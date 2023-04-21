Mother of son killed on Ohio Statehouse lawn last year wants answers in his death

The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested 17-year-old Travon Robinson, who has been charged with murder.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Broderick Harper's death is the first homicide on record at the Ohio Statehouse. His mom said she is relieved there has been an arrest in the case.

“We call him BJ. BJ was so full of energy. His smile, he was always smiling,” said Erica Coit, Harper's mother.

It was Memorial Day weekend last year when a group of kids was riding scooters in front of the Statehouse when they stopped just to the left of the front steps. Surveillance video shows Harper, who was in the group of three other people riding scooters, quickly falling back.

“I told him to be careful and that was the last time we text,” Coit explained.

BJ went out with his friends, though Coit said friends may be too strong of a word. They were boys he knew from social media.

“From what I understand they were trying to rob him,” she said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested 17-year-old Travon Robinson, who has been charged with murder.

“I was happy, just relieved,” Coit said of the arrest.

“I want to know that from him. I would like to know that from his side, Why? Why did he do it?” Coit asked.

Robinson will be back in court next week.