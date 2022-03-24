Mother says she’s not giving up on finding son’s killer one year after his death

Jordan Pack was found dead inside his car near Beechcroft High School on March 22, 2021.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A mother's pain from losing a child never goes away, but Michelle Pack says not knowing who murdered her son keeps her up at night, one year after his death.

“In the summertime, I come out every day,” Michelle explained.

Instead of visiting her son at his work or apartment, Michelle visits her son’s grave.

“It's so hard to have to look at my baby and know that he's laying here because we never got to see him. It was a closed casket,” Michelle said.

Her son Jordan had just come home from Florida and told his mom he was going to run out and meet a friend.

Columbus police found the 22-year-old shot and killed inside his car near Beechcroft High School on March 22, 2021.

“He shouldn't have been taken, brutally taken. We don't know why,” Michelle said.

One year after his murder, Michelle still doesn't have any answers about what happened, or who took her son's life.

“I thought they would get the person who did this to him. Here we are,” she said.

Michelle isn't alone. So far police have made arrests in nearly 70% of the cases this year.

But going back the past five years, arrests have been made in about half the homicide cases.

Michelle isn't giving up until there's an arrest.

“To have someone convicted of brutally murdering my son would mean so much to me and my family. I would get the closure,” she said.

As she kisses his gravestone, instead of his forehead, she promises her son she will find answers.