Mother remembers 21-year-old son killed in Columbus nightclub shooting

Antwaun Artis and another man were killed in the shooting at Tha Plug in the 1500 block of South High Street early Saturday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ariel Artis is still in disbelief that her 21-year-old son Antwaun Artis was killed in the nightclub shooting early Saturday morning.

"I'm never going to talk to him again, that's the part that hurts because…I talk to him every day,” she said trying to hold back tears.

She described her son as “happy.” She said he loved being a brother, a friend and most importantly a new father. His son, Malykai Artis, is 1 year old.

“He was just so happy like, I’m really someone's dad I can't believe it that's what he sounded like,” said Ariel.

On Saturday, Antwaun was found shot along with five other men at Tha Plug, a nightclub on South High Street. Police said Antwaun died at the scene.

They said another man, 22-year-old Jayden Peacock, walked into Nationwide Children's Hospital where he died. The others are expected to be OK.

“That just hurts everybody is hurting right now and that's messed up,” said Ariel said.

Ariel said her son won’t be forgotten, especially by his son.

"I'm going to make sure he sees all the pictures and just show him how much he was loved and will be loved,” she said.

If you would like to help the family, click here to visit the GoFundMe page.