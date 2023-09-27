Mother of son fatally shot last year asks community to come forward with information

Tanika Cherry is pleading for people to step up and tell police about what happened to her son on the morning of Oct. 8.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It's been almost a year since Tanika Cherry's son, Josiah Montgomery, was shot to death.

The case has gone unsolved, and she is pleading for people to step up and tell police about what happened on the morning of Oct. 8.

Montgomery was found shot in a vehicle on Duxberry Avenue in the South Linden neighborhood. He died about a week later from his injuries.

Cherry believes that the shooter knew her son.

“I say that because his window was rolled down and he was talking to the person,” she said.

She wants justice for whoever killed her son, but she needs the community’s help.

“There is somebody who knows something. I am pleading with you to stand up, find it in your heart and come forward so justice can be served,” said Cherry.

Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tip line, and credible information could lead to cash rewards. This summer, the organization received about $70,000 in donations. The Columbus Division of Police said it's one way community members can help solve cases like Josiah's.

“It’s extremely important that people have somewhere to call where they can remain anonymous. The cash reward option is there for them or not. We have solved countless crimes through Crime Stoppers,” said Anthony Johnson, a coordinator with Central Ohio Crime Stoppers.

Cherry said she hopes someone calls with information about what happened to her son.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

