Mother charged after toddler abandoned at west Columbus convenience store

Police say 20-year-old Fatuma Mohamed Nuriye has been charged with one count of endangering children.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police has charged a mother after she was accused of leaving her child at a west Columbus convenience store Thursday.

Police say 20-year-old Fatuma Mohamed Nuriye has been charged with one count of endangering children.

On Thursday, police were called to the Circle K located at 3749 Twin Creeks Drive on the report of an abandoned child.

A witness at the scene reported that a female, later identified as Nuriye, walked into the gas station with a small child between 15-24 months.

After a few minutes of walking around the store, police say Nuriye abruptly walked out of the store without the child. The child ran up to the door and the witness ran to the door, yelling for Nuriye to come back.

Police say several customers at the gas pumps yelled and honked their horns to get her attention, but she just kept walking away and crossed Wilson Road.

The Child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital for a medical evaluation. After it was determined the child was in good health, he was taken to Franklin County Children Services.

At approximately 7:24 p.m., officers found Nuriye and took her to headquarters to be interviewed by a physical abuse detective before she was charged.

In an update Friday, Franklin County Children Services said they are working with the family to make sure the child is safe.