Mother, boyfriend charged in death of 7-year-old boy killed in Scioto County ATV crash

Wyatt Moore died after an ATV crash in Scioto County last month. His mother and her boyfriend have been arrested and charged.

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — A mother and her boyfriend have been charged after her 7-year-old son died in an ATV crash in Scioto County last month.

The Scioto County Sheriff's Office said it received multiple 911 calls about a crash at Doctor Singleton Park in West Portsmouth on March 26.

Initial reports said the ATV struck a wire which caused 42-year-old Jeremy Bryant, and the child, Wyatt Moore, to be ejected from the vehicle. Moore was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital, but died from his injuries.

The investigation revealed Bryant was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash and that Wyatt's mother, 30-year-old Breonna Phipps, was aware of that, according to the sheriff's office.

Sheriff David Thoroughman said the case was presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury, which resulted in indictment warrants being filed.

Phipps was arrested on Wednesday and charged with involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment, tampering with evidence and obstruction of justice, all of which are felonies.

Bryant was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter, two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, endangering children, inducing panic and several other misdemeanor charges.

Both are being held without bond until they appear at Scioto County Common Pleas Court on a later date.

