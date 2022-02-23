x
Crime

More than 1 kilo of fentanyl found during Franklin County drug bust

Two men were arrested after the Franklin County Sheriff's Office made a drug bust of more than a kilo of fentanyl in east Columbus Tuesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two men were arrested on Tuesday after the Franklin County Sheriff's Office found more than one kilogram of fentanyl in east Columbus. 

The sheriff's office said the fentanyl was found during an undercover investigation that led to a traffic stop on Interstate 71 near Stringtown Road. 

Following that incident, SWAT team members and a Special Investigation Unit raided the suspects' home in the 800 block of Byron Avenue. During that raid, investigators found an additional 1,200 grams of fentanyl, according to a post on the Franklin County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page

Nelson Matute, 36, and Sergio Vazquez, 31, were both charged with aggravated drug trafficking. Their bond is set at 1 million dollars, the sheriff's office said. 

