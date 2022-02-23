More than 1 kilo of fentanyl found during Franklin County drug bust

Two men were arrested after the Franklin County Sheriff's Office made a drug bust of more than a kilo of fentanyl in east Columbus Tuesday.

The sheriff's office said the fentanyl was found during an undercover investigation that led to a traffic stop on Interstate 71 near Stringtown Road.

Following that incident, SWAT team members and a Special Investigation Unit raided the suspects' home in the 800 block of Byron Avenue. During that raid, investigators found an additional 1,200 grams of fentanyl, according to a post on the Franklin County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page.

Nelson Matute, 36, and Sergio Vazquez, 31, were both charged with aggravated drug trafficking. Their bond is set at 1 million dollars, the sheriff's office said.