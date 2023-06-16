Police: Father kills 3 sons, injures mother in shooting at southwestern Ohio home

The three children died at the scene. Their 34-year-old mother was shot in the hand during the shooting in the community about 75 miles west of Columbus.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A man is charged with aggravated murder after authorities say he shot and killed three children and injured their mother in southwestern Ohio Thursday afternoon.

The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting at a home in Monroe Township shortly before 4:30 pm.

WCPO in Cincinnati reports that a 911 caller stated that “her babies had been shot.” A few minutes later, another caller said a juvenile girl was running down the road saying that “her father was killing everyone.”

Arriving deputies found three boys, ages 3, 4 and 7, outside the home with gunshot wounds and performed life-saving measures, but the children died at the scene.

Deputies also found a 34-year-old woman, who WCPO reports is the boys’ mother, outside the home suffering a gunshot to the hand and was taken to the hospital.

Authorities found 32-year-old Chad Doerman was found sitting on a stoop at the family home and was arrested at the scene. He is believed to be the father of the children.

Doerman is charged with three counts of aggravated murder.

WCPO reports that he was taken to the Clermont County Jail and is being held without bond.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Clermont County Municipal Court Friday morning.