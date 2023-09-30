Mother, daughter indicted on murder charges following death of infant in Hilliard

The charges come after an incident that occurred on Sept. 20 at a Hilliard home when police discovered a newborn baby in the trunk of a vehicle.

HILLIARD, Ohio — A mother and daughter were indicted on murder charges Friday in connection to the death of a newborn infant who was found in the trunk of a car in a Hilliard neighborhood last week.

Last Friday, court documents were released that stated that Basma Alkelezli, 36, and Hanan Al Jabouli, 19, had been charged with abuse of a corpse. Alkelezli was arrested and let out on a $50,000 bond the following day, according to police.

A grand jury has now added multiple new charges for both women.

In addition to abuse of a corpse, Alkelezli is charged with aggravated murder, murder, involuntary manslaughter, strangulation or suffocation, two counts of endangering children and tampering with evidence, according to documents.

Records state that Al Jabouli is charged with abuse of a corpse, aggravated murder, murder, strangulation or suffocation, endangering children, tampering with evidence and obstructing justice.

Court records state that Alkelezli knowingly placed her newborn baby boy into a plastic trash bag and instructed Al Jabouli to dispose of the baby. Al Jabouli took the plastic bag with the baby in it and placed it into a five-gallon bucket.

Al Jabouli then allegedly carried the bucket, containing the baby, and placed it into the trunk of a vehicle.

Medics with the Norwich Township Fire Department were called to a home in the 4400 block of Paxton Drive South for a medical emergency and found evidence that a child was recently born.

Officers with the Hilliard Division of Police were called to the scene shortly after.

After searching the area, arriving officers found a baby inside a vehicle parked in the backyard and quickly performed CPR.

The infant was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.