Missing teen found dead in northeast Columbus, family says

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Imperial Stewart, the 17-year-old boy who was reported missing from the North Linden area more than a week ago, was found dead on Tuesday, his family says.

According to Stewart's family, his body was found in the area of Sunbury and Agler roads on the city's northeast side.

Earlier on Tuesday, police said they believe Stewart may be dead, but have not confirmed it to 10TV.

Five people are charged in Stewart's disappearance, who was first reported missing on Sept. 20.

Police charged 18-year-old Mi’Quel Bowles, 40-year-old Tywisha Peterson and a 16-year-old boy with obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony. Genee Dumas and a 17-year-old girl were charged with obstruction of official business, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest.

Columbus police are also searching for 20-year-old Michael Bowles, who is Mi’Quel's brother and is a person of interest in this case.

According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, Mi'Quel was shot inside a Chrysler 300 on Sept. 20 while a robbery of Stewart was taking place. Documents added that the vehicle belonged to Michael.

Witnesses told police that Michael dropped Mi'Quel off in the Chrysler at his grandfather's house after he was shot. Mi'Quel denied being in the car with his brother or having any knowledge of the missing person report or possible murder of Stewart.

Court documents say Peterson, who is Michael and Mi'Quel's mother, was questioned by Columbus police on Oct. 2 where witnesses claimed they saw her speaking with Michael "after the possible murder." Police wrote in the affidavit that she allegedly took part in a conversation on how to get rid of the vehicle used in the possible murder.