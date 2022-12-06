Michigan man wanted in Detroit homicide among 2 arrested in Gahanna

Gayelon Spencer Jr., who is charged with second-degree murder, is being held in the Franklin County jail until he is extradited to Michigan.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two men, including a homicide suspect from Detroit, were arrested in Gahanna on Monday.

The Gahanna Division of Police said officers were investigating a report of domestic violence on Verdin Court off Morse Road.

An arrest warrant was issued for 39-year-old Labaron Thurmond for domestic violence and assault. Investigators also discovered 34-year-old Gayelon Spencer Jr., from Detroit, was also in the residence.

The Gahanna Police Tactical Unit executed a search warrant and Thurmond exited the residence and was taken into custody. Police said Spencer also left the residence after several requests and was taken into custody.

Officers searched the residence and found several firearms, according to police.

Spencer was found to have an active warrant for his arrest for a probation violation from the Wayne County Sheriff's Office in Michigan and is also a suspect in a homicide from last week.

Thurmond was charged with domestic violence and assault. He has bonded out of jail.

“We are grateful for our law enforcement partners, both in central Ohio and in Michigan, for their assistance in arresting these two individuals,” said Gahanna Police Chief Jeff Spence. “The arrests, along with the recovery of multiple firearms, may have prevented future acts of violence from occurring in central Ohio and beyond.”