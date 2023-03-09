Suspects in deadly Michigan carjacking arrested in northwest Ohio following chase with state troopers

One victim was killed and another injured in a robbery and carjacking Saturday afternoon. Ohio authorities said they captured two suspects after a chase later.

OHIO, USA — Two suspects in a deadly Michigan carjacking were captured in northwest Ohio following a chase by state troopers.

Ronnie L. Oliver, 44, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Stephen M. Jones Jr., 29, of Monroe, Michigan, were captured after a chase that ended in Hancock County, and involved troopers firing at the pair, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a statement.

The incident began Saturday afternoon at the Highlander Market on East Front Street in Monroe, Michigan where police said two men robbed the business and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Once outside the market, police said the suspects ordered the occupants inside a blue Ford F-150 parked outside the store to get out of their vehicle. Police also said the suspects also fired a shot at a witness standing near the truck. No one was struck or injured in the shooting.

The occupants of the truck got out of the vehicle, which is when the suspects shot both of them before fleeing south in the stolen truck, police said.

One of the people shot was Michael Ronald Beck Jr., of Monroe, who died of his injuries. The second person shot and wounded was a 34-year-old whom police have not identified. Information on this person's condition was not available Sunday.

That evening, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers stationed in Bowling Green, along with deputies from the Wood County Sheriff's Office, saw the stolen vehicle and the suspects wanted in connection with the Monroe carjacking at a rest stop.

When troopers and deputies approached the vehicle, the suspects fled south on Interstate 75, according to OSHP.

The suspects reportedly shot at pursuing officers multiple times during the pursuit and troopers returned fire, police said.

The pursuit continued southbound on I-75 into Hancock County and exited onto state Route 15. As the suspect vehicle was approaching Township Road 240, troopers said it went off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch.

After the crash, troopers ordered the suspects to exit the vehicle. After some time, according to the patrol, the passenger, Oliver, exited the vehicle and the driver, Jones, was also taken into custody.

Oliver was taken to a local hospital to be checked out before he was taken to the Hancock County jail.

Oliver was charged with failure to comply with order or signal, felonious assault, and attempt in relation to the pursuit. Monroe police did not release the charges for the incident in Monroe.

Jones was taken by helicopter to a hospital for treatment of what the patrol called serious injuries. It was unclear the nature of these injuries and no information on his condition was available Sunday.