COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Monday afternoon, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and Police Chief Tom Quinlan are going to address the homicides in the city this year.

To date, there have been 101 homicides in Columbus in 2020.

In 2017, when there was a record 143 homicides in the city, there were 93 homicides at this point in the year.

Columbus police said the solve rate for homicide cases in 2020 is 48%.

