Westerville man found not guilty of killing wife Emily Noble

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — The Westerville man accused of killing his wife and staging her death to look like a suicide two years ago was found not guilty by a jury in Delaware County on Friday.

Matheau Moore was indicted on two counts of murder and felonious assault in June 2021 for the death of Emily Noble.

Moore reported Noble missing in May 2020 after he told police the two celebrated her 52nd birthday the night before she disappeared. When he woke up the next day, he said she was gone.

Noble's body was found four months later in a wooded area near her home.

An autopsy report revealed she had multiple face and neck fractures consistent with strangulation.

A 20-inch USB cord was also found around her neck. Investigators believe Moore killed Noble and staged her death to look like a suicide.

When he was arrested, Moore told police they were "making a mistake" and that he did not kill his wife.