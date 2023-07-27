x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Marion man found guilty on charges of domestic violence, attempted murder of police officer

Teddy Thomas III, 32, was found guilty of attempted murder of a police officer and other charges.
Credit: Hope - stock.adobe.com
File photo

MARION, Ohio — A Marion County jury found a man guilty of several charges stemming from a domestic violence situation that escalated to the attempted murder of a police officer last year.

Teddy Thomas III, 32, was found guilty of attempted murder of a police officer, felonious assault on a police officer, burglary, domestic violence and inducing panic, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office. 

On Feb. 12, 2022, Marion officers responded to a disturbance call from the mother of Thomas’ children at a home on Fies Avenue. She had called 911 to report that Thomas brutally attacked her outside the home, according to a release. 

Following the reported attack, she hid inside a bedroom in the house, keeping her children hidden inside a closet.

The prosecutor's office says, Thomas broke a window to get inside the home, and when police arrived, he swung a machete at an officer’s head. He then ran down the hallway of the home and barricaded himself in a room, resulting in a two-hour standoff.

Thomas now faces a possible maximum sentence of 41.5 years in prison.

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Related Articles

📺 10TV+ is available for free on Roku & Amazon Fire TV: Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on demand content from 10TV — available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

📧 Subscribe to the Wake Up CBUS newsletter featuring the best stories, personally curated by members of our staff and delivered via email by 6 a.m., Monday through Friday.

More Videos

In Other News

Leader of Columbus drug, sex trafficking organization pleads guilty, faces 27-30 years in prison

Before You Leave, Check This Out