Marion City Schools bus driver arrested on child pornography charges

Michael MacKay was charged with two felony counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance.

MARION, Ohio — A man who has worked as a bus driver for Marion City Schools has been arrested on charges related to child pornography.

The Marion Police Department said 65-year-old Michael MacKay was charged with two felony counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance.

Police say they were contacted by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force on June 3 about MacKay who allegedly downloaded images depicting child pornography.

In the early stages of the investigation, police said it was determined MacKay had worked for the school district as a bus driver.

The school district and Marion County Children's Services were notified of the investigation given the nature of the offense and MacKay's employment, according to police.

After interviewing MacKay, detectives seized electronic devices which will be analyzed by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Police say the images are believed to have been downloaded from the internet and appear to have no connection to children who attended Marion City Schools or reside in the community.

MacKay was taken to the Multi-County Correctional Center, but the jail refused to book him because of a medical issue and they were not in a position to provide proper care, according to police.

A preliminary hearing for MacKay is scheduled for June 24.

Marion City Schools Superintendent Dr. Ronald Iarussi said MacKay was not an active driver with the district when they were notified of the investigation.