Man who exchanged gunfire with officers on I-71 pleads guilty to attempted murder charges

Jonathon Myers pleaded guilty on Friday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man who exchanged gunfire with police on Interstate 71 earlier this year has pleaded guilty to several charges.

Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to I-71 north of Gemini Place for reports of a man firing shots at cars traveling in the northbound lanes on March 11.

Troopers were called to the area after a gray Ford Fusion went off the left side of the road and hit a barrier.

Jonathon Myers, 21, started firing a weapon along the I-71.

Myers exchanged gunfire with police before he was struck and taken into custody. No officers were injured during the incident.

Myers pleaded guilty in Delaware County Common Pleas Court on Friday to four counts of aggravated murder, three counts of attempted murder, felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

He originally pleaded not guilty, then not guilty by reason of insanity in July before changing his plea on Friday.