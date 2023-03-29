Texas man uses Apple AirTag to track and kill truck thief, police say

San Antonio police said the truck theft ended in a deadly shooting after one of the owners tracked down and killed the suspect using an AirTag.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — An investigation is underway after a man was killed after allegedly stealing a truck, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened Wednesday at a shopping center on San Antonio's southeast side when police said the owner of the truck used an Apple AirTag to track down the alleged thief.

Police said they received a report about a stolen vehicle around 1 p.m. from a home in north San Antonio. The owner of the truck used the AirTag to track it down, but instead of alerting the police, he decided to take matters into his own hands.

According to a report, the owner of the truck managed to track it down about 20 miles from where it was initially stolen. Police said the man shot and killed the alleged thief and that the thief was not aware of it being tracked.

Now police are working to determine if the suspect was armed. They also said victims of such crimes should not try to pursue suspects on their own.

"If you are to get your vehicle stolen, please do not take matters into your own hands like this," SAPD's Nick Soliz said. "It's never safe as you can see by this incident.