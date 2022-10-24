Man critically injured in north Columbus stabbing

Due to the severity of the man's injuries, the Columbus Police Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in critical condition after being stabbed in north Columbus on Monday.

Police said officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Fitzroy Drive for a reported stabbing.

Arriving officers found a 39-year-old man suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to an area hospital.

