x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man critically injured in north Columbus stabbing

Due to the severity of the man's injuries, the Columbus Police Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.
Credit: WBNS-10TV
WBNS-10TV

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in critical condition after being stabbed in north Columbus on Monday.

Police said officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Fitzroy Drive for a reported stabbing.

Arriving officers found a 39-year-old man suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to an area hospital.

Due to the severity of the man's injuries, the Columbus Police Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

CrimeTracker 10: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

FCSO attempting to locate man charged in fatal ambush shooting

Before You Leave, Check This Out