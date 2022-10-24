Man critically injured in north Columbus stabbing

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in critical condition after being stabbed in north Columbus on Monday.
Police said officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Fitzroy Drive for a reported stabbing.
Arriving officers found a 39-year-old man suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to an area hospital.
Due to the severity of the man's injuries, the Columbus Police Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.