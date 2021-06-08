Man shot in both legs during argument in southwest Columbus

Police said the man and another person were about to commit a crime when the two got into an argument.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 31-year-old man was shot in both of his legs during an argument early Tuesday morning.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, the man and another person were about to commit a crime near the 4000 block of Northview Court when the two got into an argument shortly before 3 a.m. Police said the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot at the man, hitting him once in each leg.

Police did not specify what the crime the two were trying to commit was.

The man is expected to be OK, according to police.