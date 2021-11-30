Police: Man shot during armed robbery behind northeast Columbus store

Police said a man was shot in his leg during a fight with another man who demanded money from the victim behind a store on Morse Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was shot in the leg during an armed robbery behind a northeast Columbus store Monday night.

Police said the man exited the La Michoacana store on Morse Road around 7:45 p.m. and was walking towards his vehicle in the back of the business.

The man approached a white Nissan where he saw another man and a woman. Both asked the man questions when the male suspect started closing in on the victim, police say.

The suspect asked for money and the man said no, according to police. The suspect started chasing the victim around the backside of the building near Walford Street. The suspect grabbed the man and fought with him in the parking lot.

During the fight, police said the suspect fired at least two shots from a handgun, hitting and breaking a bone in the victim's leg.

The suspect took the victim's wallet and left the scene with the woman who was driving the Nissan.

Police believe the man who shot the victim is between 25 and 35 years old and is between 5 feet, 8-inches and 6 feet tall. He was wearing dark-colored clothes.

The woman is also between the ages of 25-35 and is between 5 feet, 4 inches and 5 feet, 6 inches tall. She was wearing dark workout clothes.

The victim was taken to a hospital and was described as being stable Monday night.