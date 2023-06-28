Police: Man attempting to steal car in west Columbus shot during altercation

Following the shooting, the victim was transported to Grant Medical Center and is described as stable.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 29-year-old man was shot Wednesday morning during an altercation after attempting to steal a car, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were called to the 200 block of South Richardson Avenue in west Columbus shortly after 9:30 a.m.

The shooting victim was transported to Grant Medical Center and his condition was described by police as stable.

Police said the shooter was taken into custody.

The car believed to be involved in the incident was found crashed into a utlility pole on South Richardson Avenue. Details leading up to the shooting and crash are still under investigation.