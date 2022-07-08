Man shot at east Columbus gas station

The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. at a Speedway gas station located on the 6000 block of East Livingston Avenue, according to Columbus police.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is injured after being shot in east Columbus late Sunday night.

The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. at a Speedway gas station located on the 6000 block of East Livingston Avenue, according to Columbus police.

When officers arrived at the scene, a 36-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his right leg. He was taken to Mount Carmel East in stable condition, police said.

Police said a witness at the scene did provide a description of the suspect, but there is not a suspect in custody at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.