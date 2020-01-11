Man shot and killed inside northeast Columbus apartment

Police have not identified him as they are still notifying his next of kin.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was shot and killed inside a northeast Columbus apartment on Sunday, police said.

Officers were called to an apartment on a report of a shooting on Enclave Boulevard just after 10 a.m., just south of East Dublin-Granville Road near Blendon Woods Metro Park.

The man was found dead in one of the apartments.

This is the 141st homicide investigation in Columbus in 2020.

This is the second shooting on Enclave Boulevard in less than a week.

Police said, at this point, detectives have no reason to believe the shootings are connected.