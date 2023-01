The man in the home was taken to Grant Medical Center and Columbus police described his condition as stable.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was shot while two suspects broke into his home in southeast Columbus Friday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting just before 9 a.m. in the 1200 block of Seymour Avenue.

The man was taken to Grant Medical Center and police described his condition as stable.



Police said the suspects have not been arrested. Additional information was not available.