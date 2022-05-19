Sheriff: Cleveland man shot after attacking man with hatchet at Morgan County campground

The sheriff's office said Anthony Senyak attacked a man with a hatchet for refusing to give him a ride on Sunday.

MORGAN COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A man was arrested after he attacked another man with a hatchet at a Morgan County campground last weekend. According to the sheriff's office, the man who was attacked also shot the suspect in the arm.

The sheriff's office received a 911 call from a man Sunday night requesting police and medics at the Windy Hill Observatory on state Route 83.

The victim said he was in his van at the Sand Hollow campsite where another man, identified as 58-year-old Anthony Senyak, approached him asking for a ride.

When the man told Senyak he wouldn't give him a ride, the sheriff's office said Senyak became enraged, pulled out a hatchet and attacked the man.

The man was struck by the hatchet several times before he could get his gun and fire several shots at Senyak.

According to the sheriff's office, Senyak ran away after being shot by the victim.

The victim told the sheriff's office he ran to the Windy Hill Observatory so he could get cell phone service and call 911.

Medics and deputies arrived and took the man to the hospital. Deputies and officials with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources went back to Sand Hollow to look for Senyak.

After a short search, deputies found Senyak hiding underneath a vehicle. He was taken into custody without any incident.

Senyak, whose last known address is in Cleveland, was shot in the arm by the man. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and later taken to the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.