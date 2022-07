The stabbing happened in the 100 block of East Rich Street.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was seriously injured in a downtown Columbus stabbing on Friday.

Police said officers were called to the area of East Rich Street and South 5th Street where they found a man injured in the street around 8:15 p.m. The stabbing happened in the 100 block of East Rich Street.

The man was taken to Grant Medical Center in serious condition, but police said he is stable.